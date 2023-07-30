Texans activate Sheldon Rankins from non-football illness list, activate Kendall Sheffield from PUP list

HOUSTON – Texans veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was activated from the non-football illness list Sunday.

Rankins was always expected to be activated soon as he wasn’t dealing with anything serious.

Rankins was signed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract this offseason.

Rankins leaves the New York Jets to anchor the Texans’ defensive line. He had 43 tackles, three sacks, seven quarterback hits and four tackles for losses last season for the Jets.

Rankins, 28, is a former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick from Louisville who has recorded 191 career tackles, 23 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

The Texans activated cornerback Kendall Sheffield (quadriceps) from the physically unable to perform list.

Veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey isn’t practice Sunday as he was given a day of rest.

Texans offensive tackle Charlie Heck (foot), tight end Teagan Quitoriano and defensive end Chase Winovich remain on the physically unable to perform list. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that Heck will need some time, perhaps weeks to get back on the field.

They can be activated from the list at any time.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.