Source: Texans work out kicker Jake Bates, long snapper Erik Dickerson

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out former Arkansas and Texas State kicker Jake Bates on Saturday along with former Arizona State long snapper Erik Dickerson, according to a league source.

Bates has an incredibly strong leg, booming kickoffs with such distance and force that he was named All-Southeastern Conference first-team as a kickoff specialist in his lone season for the Razorbacks.

The Texas State transfer earned an invitation from the Texans to their local prospect day after leading the SEC and ranking fourth nationally with a 64.47 yards per kickoff average and 64 touchbacks to rank fourth nationally.

After hitting a 67-yard field goal at the Arkansas Pro Day that would have easily been good from 70 yards and going 14 for 14 inside 55 yards, the Tomball graduate has worked out twice for the AFC South franchise.

Bates led all Football Championship schools with a 85.3 touchback percentage with 64 of his 75 kickoffs resulting in a touchback. He also had an onside kick against Alabama that was recovered by the Razorbacks.

Because both Arkansas and Texas State had strong kickers, Bates was a kickoff specialist at both schools.

He averaged 62.76 yards per kickoff in his final season at Texas State and had 35 touchbacks on 53 kickoffs.

A former soccer player at Central Arkansas, Bates was an all-district and offensive Most Valuable Player for the Tomball soccer team.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com