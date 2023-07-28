Texans’ Maliek Collins reflects on $23M deal ‘Meant a lot,’ defensive line: ‘I know we’re going to be special’

HOUSTON – Maliek Collins’ spin move can be devastating, a trademark move from the veteran defensive tackle that he punctuates with plenty of noise he generates as he busts through the line of scrimmage.

It’s the sound and the fury from Collins as blockers can hear Collins loud and clear as he plies his trade.

The Texans showed their respect and acknowledgement of his skills as they extended his tenure with Houston with a two-year, $23 million contract extension that includes $20 million guaranteed with a $10.5 million signing bonus.

“It meant a lot, man,” Collins told KPRC 2. “it had been an ongoing conversation for me and my team. I’m happy to be a Texan for another two years. I wanted to work out something that was good for both of us and we did that.”

Collins’ feet move rapid-fire like engine pistons, propelling him forward with his body nearly parallel to the ground with his uncommonly low center of gravity during practices.

As Collins hustled through drills designed to make him even more explosive and difficult to block, the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Kansas City native does so with purpose

For Collins, the work never stops. Signed to a two-year, $17 million contract extension last year that includes $8.5 million guaranteed, Collins recorded 3 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for losses and 10 quarterback hits last season.

“I’m going to keep getting better,” Collins said. “I put the work in, coming out here every day, learning some new techniques. Iron sharpens iron. I’m going to constantly get better every day.”

A former Dallas Cowboys third-round draft pick from Nebraska who has also played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Collins has 20 1/2 sacks, 165 tackles, 38 tackles for losses and 58 quarterback hits.

As the Texans’ three technique interior defensive lineman, Collins is a key piece in coach DeMeco Ryans’ 4-3 defense. And his prodigious work ethic has earned him respect from his new coach.

“Credit to Maliek, Maliek has been here all offseason working with us,” Ryans said. “He’s been very accountable, dependable to his teammates, and he’s been working on our different fronts that we run. Maliek has always done a great job of disrupting the quarterback by penetrating, so he’s going to be a disruptive player for us. He’s done it in his past, and we expect him to continue to build on what he’s done.”

In Collins’ first season with the Texans, he transformed his reputation after signing a one-year, prove-it deal after a quiet year in Las Vegas. He started 15 games and had a career-high 29 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and one interception.

“Maliek is definitely a freak athlete low to the ground,” defensive end Demone Harris said. “He always pushes me to be great. I try to learn from him, elevate each other and just be the best version of myself.”

Collins is a major part of a defensive line that added defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on a one-year, $10.5 million contract this offseason.

The Texans’ defensive line includes a lot of talent with defensive ends Jerry Hughes, who led the team with nine sacks last season, along with Jonathan Greenard and first-round draft pick Will Anderson Jr. and has Hassan Ridgeway, Roy Lopez and Jacob Martin.

“I think it can be special,” Collins said. “I feel like with the guys we got, with the experience we got, collectively together, I know we’re going to be special.”

Anderson has been dominant at times during his first few NFL practices at training camp. Drafted third overall, the former Alabama standout has made a huge impression.

“For sure, his attention to detail, the way he comes out and works, he’s very mature,” Collins said. “He comes out here and grinds.”

Having back the same defensive line coach in Jacques Cesaire helps the group, too.

“I feel like we have a great room,” Collins said.

Collins spent this offseason thinking about his place in the NFL, the changes surrounding the Texans and his feelings. The inventory gave him peace.

“I spent some time on reflection, I reflected on last year,” Collins said. “I embraced the change with the new coaching staff. I took that to heart. I came here with a pure mindset, open and willing to get better.”

And Collins is motivated by his family. Ultimately, that’s his why.

“I’ve got three kids at home,” Collins said. “I’m going to always continue to grind and provide the best life for them, the life I never had.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com