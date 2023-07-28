Astros’ Framber Valdez and Hector Neris host bowling charity event

Astros ace Framber Valdez and one of the team’s top relievers in Hector Neris hosted a charity bowling night to raise money for four Houston-area non-profits, as well as charities in their home country of the Dominican Republic.

The two Astros pitchers came to their agency, Octagon, with the idea and set up the event downtown at 810 Billiards and Bowling.

Most of the Astros showed up to support the pitchers, including stars Alex Bregman, Jeremy Pena, Kyle Tucker, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly and more.

The event raised money for The Tejano Center, The Houston Astros Youth Academy, Baker Ripley and the Greater Houston Police Activities League.