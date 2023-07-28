Astros acquire reliever Kendall Graveman from White Sox for minor league catcher Korey Lee

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Kendall Graveman #49 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against he New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros acquired reliever Kendall Graveman from the White Sox Friday in exchange for minor-league catcher Korey Lee.

General manager Dana Brown announced the trade that brought the right-handed Graveman back to Houston after he spent the last two months of the 2021 season with the Astros.

Graveman was 3-4 with eight saves and a 3.48 ERA in 45 appearances for the White Sox this season. In his first stint with the Astros after a trade from Seattle, he had a 3.13 ERA in 23 appearances.

In the 2021 postseason he had a 1.64 ERA in nine appearances, including three in the World Series.

The 32-year-old Graveman has a career 4.00 ERA and 24 saves in nine major league seasons.

Lee was a first-round pick by the Astros in the 2019 draft from California-Berkeley. He made his major league debut last year and hit .160 with two doubles and four RBIs in 12 appearances.

He spent all this season with Triple-A Sugar Land, where he is hitting .283 with five homers and 32 RBIs.

