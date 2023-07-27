Key dates for Texas prep football season

NFL training camps have opened up, and media days for college football conferences around the country have taken place in the past couple of weeks.
But what about high school football?
As is the case with the NFL and college, another season is about to ramp up around Texas.
Here are some key dates and information to know as the prep football season is set to kick off:
- First practice date — July 31 (Aug. 5 for contact)
- First regular season game — Aug. 24
- First day of playoffs — Nov. 9
- State finals — Dec. 13-16
Defending champions
- 6A Division 1 — Duncanville
- 6A Division 2 — DeSoto
- 5A Division 1 — Aledo
- 5A Division 2 — South Oak Cliff
- 4A Division 1 — China Spring
- 4A Division 2 — Carthage
- 3A Division 1 — Franklin
- 3A Division 2 — Gunter
- 2A Division 1 — Hawley
- 2A Division 2 — Albany
- 1A Six-Man Division 1 — Westbrook
- 1A Six-Man Division 2 — Benjamin
Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools
- D1 11-man — Parish Episcopal
- DII 11-man — Fort Bend Christian
- DIII 11-man — Dallas Christian
- DIV 11-man — Lubbock Christian
- D 1 Six-Man — Logos Prep Academy
- DII Six-Man — Fort Worth Covenant
- DIII Six-Man — Longview Christian Heritage