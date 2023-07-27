Key dates for Texas prep football season

NFL training camps have opened up, and media days for college football conferences around the country have taken place in the past couple of weeks.

But what about high school football?

As is the case with the NFL and college, another season is about to ramp up around Texas.

Here are some key dates and information to know as the prep football season is set to kick off:

First practice date — July 31 (Aug. 5 for contact)

First regular season game — Aug. 24

First day of playoffs — Nov. 9

State finals — Dec. 13-16

Defending champions

6A Division 1 — Duncanville

6A Division 2 — DeSoto

5A Division 1 — Aledo

5A Division 2 — South Oak Cliff

4A Division 1 — China Spring

4A Division 2 — Carthage

3A Division 1 — Franklin

3A Division 2 — Gunter

2A Division 1 — Hawley

2A Division 2 — Albany

1A Six-Man Division 1 — Westbrook

1A Six-Man Division 2 — Benjamin

Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools