Texans coach DeMeco Ryans to call defensive plays, for now: ‘We’ll see how that goes’

HOUSTON – Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is going to run the defense, calling the plays, just as he did with the San Francisco 49ers.

The architect of the NFL’s top-ranked defense with the 49ers, the former Pro Bowl linebacker will work in tandem with defensive coordinator Matt Burke in developing the defensive game plan.

“Right now, with the playcalling and those things I’ll start off calling the plays,” Ryans said on the first day of training camp. “And we’ll just see how that goes

Ryans, previously a NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a 49ers defensive quality control coach and linebackers coach, oversaw a 49ers defense ranked first in total defense and scoring defense last season.

A year ago, former Texans coach Lovie Smith, who was dismissed after a 3-13-1 season was the primary defensive play-caller. Later in the season, Smith’s son, linebackers coach Miles Smith, called plays, per league sources.

The Texans had one of the worst defenses against the run last season, but hope that Ryans’ acumen and the additions of Denzel Perryman, Sheldon Rankins and Jimmie Ward will boost the run-stopping significantly.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.