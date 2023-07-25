Texans place Sheldon Rankins on non-football illness list, expected to be activated soon

HOUSTON – Texans veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was placed on the non-football illness list at the start of training camp.

Rankins is expected to be activated soon as he isn’t dealing with anything serious.

Rankins was signed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract this offseason.

Rankins leaves the New York Jets to anchor the Texans’ defensive line. He had 43 tackles, three sacks, seven quarterback hits and four tackles for losses last season for the Jets.

Rankins, 28, is a former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick from Louisville who has recorded 191 career tackles, 23 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

The Texans placed several players on the active-physically unable to perform list: offensive tackle Dylan Deatherage, offensive tackle Charlie Heck, tight end Teagan Quitoriano, cornerback Kendall Sheffield (quadriceps) and defensive end Chase Winovich.

They can be activated from the list at any time.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.