Texans sign veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson, released Ian Swenson

HOUSTON – The Texans have re-signed veteran NFL tight end and former Klein High School standout Eric Tomlinson.

They released rookie linebacker Ian Swenson, an undrafted free agent from Connecticut.

This marks the third stint with the Texans for Tomlinson, 31, a blocking tight end who has caught 27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Tomlinson visited the Texans last Friday. He was with the Texans for two weeks this offseason before being released.

He caught nine passes for 79 yards and two scores last season for the Denver Broncos in 17 games and 12 starts, playing for new Texans tight ends coach Jake Moreland.

Tomlinson has also played for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

He went undrafted out of Texas-El Paso and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing a reserve-future deal with the Texans.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.