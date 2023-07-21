Source: Texans working out veteran corner Ronald Darby

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) makes a catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

HOUSTON – Former Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby is working out for the Texans Friday as they look to potentially add depth to the secondary, according to a league source.

Darby, 29, has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams, per a source.

Darby is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament last season and has made a sound recovery. He recorded 53 tackles in 11 games two seasons ago for the Broncos but got hurt after five games last season.

He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Denver in 2021. He was released by the Broncos on March 13.

Darby (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) is a former Bills second-round draft pick from Florida State and a former all-rookie selection.

He has previous stints with Washington, Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills.

Darby has recorded 373 tackles, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

