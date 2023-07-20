PIONEERING AGAIN: Brydon starts fresh at Second Baptist

THERE’S BEEN A NEW CHANGE OF DIRECTION IN SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL FOOTBALL.

After spending nearly two decades as the head football coach and eventual athletic director for Austin Regents, Beck Brydon has now taken the reins of the Eagles’program as their new head coach moving forward.

So, what was it that made Brydon decide to move to SBS to continue his illustrious career?

“Several things influenced my decision to coach for Second Baptist School,” said Brydon. “Joining high capacity leaders like Mike Walker, Don Davis and Chris Hobbs is kind of obvious. It was difficult to leave Regents because that’s been my family’s home for about 25 years now."

"It would take a phenomenal opportunity for us to leave, and I feel like that’s what has happened here at SBS. It’s largely because of the movement of Christian education and what a growing Second Baptist can do with it on a global scale. Being a part of that and coaching football just happens to be the icing on the cake.”

As previously mentioned, Brydon was the Regents AD prior to his new position at SBS.

There were several opportunities that come with the job, but a part of him missed the comradery of the locker room.

“When you’re at a place for as long as I’ve been, sometimes it’s a little more difficult to change things since you’ve been doing them one way for so long,” Brydon said. “Sometimes a new opportunity allows you to restart. I’ve always been more of a ‘pioneer’ than a ‘farmer’ and being the Second Baptist School coach allows me to ‘pioneer’ again.”

Brydon will have plenty of talent to work with at the established TAPPS power that is Second Baptist School.

Some of the stars of Second Bapist School Football featured at the 2023 VYPE citywide Football shootMatthew Ogle (VYPE)

Given the success they’ve already compiled in recent years, he will complement the program nicely.

“I don’t need to change up the program too much to continue its success,” he said. “It’s not like I’m inheriting a ball club that won three games a year for the last decade. This is a good football program. I think what I bring to the table is the fact that I’m a ‘culture’ and ‘process’ guy."

"The coaches here are great, and I look forward to working alongside them. What I bring is perhaps a slightly different view on how the non-X's and O-things are done, which starts with further enhancing the relationships between all the players, to take the program to an even greater level.”

This will be an intriguing process to witness, come this Fall. Stay tuned to see how far Brydon will take the Eagles’ program.