LET’S GO ‘KATS: Concordia Lutheran’s Schluter verbals to SHSU

Concordia Lutheran volleyball is looking even scarier than before with the recent addition of Klein Collins transfer Carleigh Schluter.

Over the weekend, the 5-foot-9 setter from Woodlands Revolution officially committed to play for Sam Houston State University when she graduates in 2025.

Given Schluter’s background, it was almost inevitable that she would land in Huntsville one day.

“The culture there [SHSU] was exactly what I was looking for,” she said. “When I first went to their advanced camp, I felt like I was where I needed to be. My Dad and Grandpa graduated from Sam Houston so it’s exciting, getting to share the same school with them. I feel that being able to play at Sam Houston will give me many opportunities to break records and win lots of conference titles.”

The soon-to-be junior will fit in nicely with the Concordia Lutheran program, and she’s already got her sights set on how she can contribute.

“I am so excited for this upcoming school season after transferring,” said Schluter. “We have great potential to make the playoffs and I hope we can finish this upcoming season with a ring. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to come in and play with an awesome group of talented girls. I’m also looking forward to playing under Coach [Kim] Odinga after winning a previous State Title.”

So, what exactly does Schluter bring to the table?

“I’ve been playing since the third grade and over that span of time I think my volleyball IQ has become very high,” she said. “I know when to put my hitters in the right place, and at the right time.”

It will be interesting to see how Schluter meshes with some of the other stars on the Crusaders squad. Here's a fun fact. Her Klein Collins teammate Anna Blaine also joins her at Concordia Lutheran. She's committed to Texas State.

It could be a big year for the ‘Saders.