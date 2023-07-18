Texas A&M lineman Kam Dewberry pumped for sophomore year: ‘I would rather everybody doubt us’

Former Atascosita blue-chip recruit, freshman All-American hones blocking skills with Trent Williams, looks forward to second college season.

HOUSTON – Shadowing the movements and listening to the words of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams, Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry absorbed a lot of knowledge at midnight during the second annual Silverback Invitational.

Williams assembled some of the top offensive linemen in the area and from around the country, including Dewberry, a freshman All-American last season for the Aggies and a former blue-chip recruit from Atascocita High School.

The late hour wasn’t daunting to Dewberry. He’s accustomed to Williams’ preference for night workouts at a modern gym in the Heights that the veteran lineman owns along with running back Adrian Peterson: O Athletik.

“Me and Trent have a real close relationship, and we’ve done this plenty of times,” Dewberry told KPRC 2. “Every time he comes to Houston, we love to work. With Trent’s schedule, he likes to work late. It eases his mind and it’s what time we go to work.”

To have the opportunity to learn from Williams, one of the top linemen in NFL history, is invaluable to Dewberry, who started five of seven games played last season as a true freshman.

“Definitely, it’s great to work with the best offensive tackle in the game, in my opinion, and probably the best to ever do it,” Dewberry said. “It’s an amazing opportunity. He takes his time to work with us. It’s unbelievable: his aiming points in pass protection, his angles, how he attacks edge defenders, and all the tools to elevate his game.”

Dewberry was named the Aggies’ top offensive newcomer last season. A former Under Armour All-American and a finalist for Greater Houston Area Offensive Player of the Year selection by the Touchdown Club of Houston, Dewberry was an all-district selection. He’s the latest standout offensive lineman from his high school, following in the footsteps of Texans first-round draft pick Kenyon Green, a former Aggies consensus All-American, and Sam Cosmi, a Washington Commanders second-round draft pick.

Dewberry was penalized just once last season, grading out highly for his pass-blocking and run-blocking skills.

Dewberry is all about improvement and is confident in his progress.

“I’ve just really been able to learn all the aspects of the game and what I need to improve on and really take care of my body,” Dewberry said. “Overall, I’m excited about myself and what I have going on for my sophomore year.”

The Aggies are looking to rebound from a disappointing 5-7 season and going 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference. There isn’t a ton of lofty predictions surrounding Texas A&M, but that’s fine with Dewberry.

“I mean I would rather be at the bottom than be the No. 5 ranked team in the country,” Dewberry said. “So, I would rather everybody doubt us and we go out and play football every week and we show everyone what we really are in the country.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.