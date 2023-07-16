Houston to host THSCA Coaches Convention

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Detail view of American football on field during the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Carolina defeats Philadelphia 21-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

HOUSTON – For the ninety-first year, Texas high school coaches will get to learn from some big names through clinics and classes.

Houston will host the Texas High School Coaches Association Coaching School and Convention from July 16-18.

More than a dozen college coaches will come speak at the convention including big names like Mack Brown of North Carolina, Sonny Dykes of TCU, Steve Sarkisian of Texas and Dana Holgorsen of Houston, among many more.

According to the convention website, the convention offers a wide range of education sessions on both boys and girls sports, athletic administration, as well as health and safety topics, multiple networking opportunities, rules meetings, an on-site job room, an awards banquet, and an astounding array of exhibits.

It will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center.