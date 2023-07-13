Houston Astros to open 2024 season at home, heads to Mexico for MLB World Tour series

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 12: A view of the Houston Astros logo on the jersey of Yordan Alvarez #44 in the first inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on May 12, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Astros defeated the Twins 5-0. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The 2024 schedule is out for the Houston Astros!

Opening Day for the Astros is set for March 28, 2024, when they’ll face the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. The series is followed by a three-game homestand by the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1-3, 2024.

The Astros will also face several non-divisional teams, including Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and the Boston Red Sox.

You can see the full schedule here. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Astros are going international

As part of Major League Baseball’s World Tour, the Astros are among eight teams headed to one of four international cities next year.

The series kicks off on March 9-10, 2024 in the Dominican Republic during spring training, where the Boston Red Sox will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays.

That’s followed by a series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in Seoul on March 20-21, as part of MLB’s Season Opener.

On April 27-28, the Astros will face off against the Colorado Rockies in Mexico City.

Finally, on June 8-9, the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies head across the Atlantic to face off against one another in London.

Team officials said the Astros last played internationally in 2019 against the Los Angeles Angels in Monterrey, Mexico, and previously played an exhibition series against San Diego in Mexico City in 2016.