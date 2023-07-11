Emmanuel Ogbah on Dolphins’ D: ‘We can be as good as we want to be;’ Christian Wilkins: ‘We have all the right pieces’

HOUSTON – In an ultra-competitive division, the Miami Dolphins believe they can stand apart from the pack

A healthier Dolphins defense gets back starting defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah from a torn triceps that interrupted the George Bush graduate’s season last year.

The Dolphins, whose pass rush includes edge rushers Bradley Chubb, Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips, to go with elite defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Pro Bowl cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard, linebacker Jerome Baker and safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, have a new defensive architect.

Vic Fangio, one of the top defensive minds in the NFL, was hired this offseason as the highest paid defensive coordinator in the game.

“I’ll say we can be as good as we want to be, I’m excited about this defense,” Ogbah told KPRC 2 on Saturday during his annual youth football camp at George Bush High School. “We’ve got Vic coaching us up. I can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming. This year, I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be. I’m ready to go out there and dominate.”

In the wake of a 9-8 season and making the playoffs last season during coach Mike McDaniel’s first season, the Dolphins have set their ambitions on making an even bigger run this year.

“Absolutely, we’ve got a good chance to be a really good team and it’s as good as we want to be,” Wilkins said. “We’ve got all the right pieces. We just have to put in the work each and every day to get to where we want to go ultimately. We’ve got everything we need.”

A lot of the Dolphins’ outlook hinges on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. When healthy, Tagovailoa, who dealt with concussions last season, is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league and has built a strong chemistry with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“You can see, watch the film, when he’s healthy, he’s real good for us,” Ogbah said. “I appreciate Tua for that. He keeps getting better every year. He’s more mature. He looks thicker now. I’m happy for him. He’s going to get better every year.”

“Our division is tough now,” Ogbah said. “But we’re excited, we love the competition. We’re ready to go. We don’t look at nobody [else]. We compete against ourself.”

Of course, the Dolphins are in arguably one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills are the reigning division champions and are headlined by quarterback Josh Allen. The New York Jets added former Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

“Our division is tough now,” Ogbah said. “But we’re excited. We love the competition. We’re ready to go. We don’t look at nobody but ours. Our competition is against ourselves. We can’t wait (to play against Rodgers). Competition brings out the best in me. I can’t wait to go against better competition.”

Ogbah was limited to nine games and three starts last season. He had just one sack, and seven quarterback hits.

Two seasons ago, Ogbah bet on himself in an important decision that paid huge dividends. Ogbah earned his a four-year, $65 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed at signing after playing out his original two-year, $15.1 million deal with the Dolphins. Ultimately, Ogbah outplayed that contract and signed one that rewards his status as one of the most consistently productive edge rushers in the NFL.

Ogbah recorded a team-high nine sacks in 2021 and led all NFL front-seven players with 12 pass breakups. He finished with 39 quarterback pressures, 24 quarterback hits, 15 hurries, 13 knockdowns, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery

“It’s all about health in this game, this game is all about being healthy,” Ogbah said. “I’m excited. I’ve been doing the right things with my body, taking care of my body, just making sure my body is ready and fit to last the whole season.”

Having Ogbah back should provide a boost to the Dolphins’ talented defense.

“I mean, Ogbah’s talent, his abilities, all speaks for itself,” Wilkins said. “He’s a great player, a great teammate. He’s awesome. It’s going to be awesome to have him back.”

Wilkins is a key piece of the Dolphins’ defense and he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. The former Clemson standout is playing this season under a $10.8 million fully guaranteed fifth-year club option. There has been some dialogue about a potential contract extension. As he has throughout this offseason, Wilkins deferred any discussions about his unresolved contract situation to his agent, David Mulugheta, whom he praised for his handiwork as his business representative.

Wilkins made it clear that he hopes to remain with the Dolphins on a long-term basis.

“Yeah, that’s exactly it,” Wilkins said. “Miami is home. That’s where I got drafted. That’s where I love. That’s where I want to be.”

