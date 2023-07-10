FAMILY BUSINESS: "Little Sis" Warren is the new face of Fulshear volleyball

Despite being founded merely seven years ago, Fulshear has wasted no time in producing national volleyball talent.

Bailey Warren is certainly a worthy inclusion to that group.

She’s following in the footsteps of her older sister, Brielle, who graduated from Fulshear in 2022 and now plays for Purdue.

Little sister is the returning District MVP as the Chargers’ advanced to the Regional Semis a year ago. She was the 2021 District 24-5A Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

“Last season, we [Brielle and I] would both take care of each other, and she would push me to be better,” said Warren. “If she did something good, I would try to do it better. But, that respect is always going to be there for me -- with that big-sis, little-sis mentality.”

Given the highlight reel she’s established at Fulshear paired with her time spent on her club team (Houston Skyline), it should come as no surprise that Warren has become one of the most sought-after uncommitted recruits in the state.

While it might be strenuous to some, Warren has kept cool during the tumultuous nature of recruiting season.

“It’s not as stressful as you might think,” Warren said. “You only feel the pressure if you let it get to you. If you have the right people in your life, everything works really smoothly.

“Things I’m currently looking for in a potential college to call home someday are a big emphasis on team culture, with a family environment. Also, the location and academics will play a part in my decision when I make a choice,” she said.

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

However, that won’t be Warren’s primary focus as she prepares for the upcoming season.

Warren will take an undisputed leadership role when she and her Fulshear teammates take to the court in the coming months.

“I’m looking forward to working with this new group,” she said. “I think everyone has the same goal, wanting the same thing... making it further than the fourth round. We were eliminated at that stage in both my freshman and sophomore year. So, I have a feeling that this is the year we take it further.”