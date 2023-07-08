Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah gives back at George Bush HS with football camp, donates $50,000 to his alma mater

RICHMOND – Four years after launching his first youth football camp, Emmanuel Ogbah was back again Saturday for his annual enrichment of sharing knowledge at George Bush High School.

Ogbah passed on his example of dedication and respecting parents and coaches, teaching the game at his alma mater at his free Rise Above camp.

Ogbah, 29, also gave a $50,000 check to the school through his charitable foundation.

“I love being out here,” Ogbah told KPRC 2. “I know they’re having a blast because I’m having a blast tossing a football with them, teaching them football skills. I’m a kid from this neighborhood as well. Just giving back and inspiring them to be the best they can be.

“My foundation is mainly for the youth, because they are our future. We have to teach them while they’re young so they’ll be better off in life. I am donating $50,000 to the school’s academic and athletic programs.”

Ogbah’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, shared a message about the Nigeria native’s journey of perseverance.

From immigrating to the United States with his family at the age of nine, to earning a scholarship to Oklahoma State, being named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, to being drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns, to being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs to signing a four-year, $65 million contract extension a year ago, Ogbah has continued to make strides in every phase of his career.

Ogbah, 29, has recorded 37 career sacks, 248 career tackles, 38 tackles for losses and 92 quarterback hits

“Emmanuel Ogbah should be an inspiration to each and everyone of you guys,” Rosenhaus said. “Here is a young man from Nigeria, came to the United States, right here in this community, worked his way up to a scholarship at Oklahoma State. He was the 32nd overall pick of the draft. He went to the Cleveland Browns, wasn’t easy playing for the Browns. He had a different coach every year, different defensive coordinator and he was traded to the Chiefs He tore his pectoral muscle in a Super Bowl season, was leading the way for the Chiefs in sacks. He did not get down. He kept fighting. He took that Super Bowl ring and his talents to the Miami Dolphins and he became a superstar with the Dolphins and he’s one of the highest paid players at his position in the NFL.

“He’s an outstanding football player, but an even better person off the field. He does things the right way. He’s an example that no matter where you start in life or no matter what adversity you may have in life, you can accomplish your dreams whatever they may be. Maybe you want to play in the NFL or be a doctor or a lawyer or a coach. They’re here to inspire you to rise above and be your best. And you’ve got a role model in Emmanuel Ogbah in terms of how to do it on and off the field. He has wonderful parents. He listened to his parents. Great coaches and teachers, right here at George Bush High School. And now he’s achieved everyone’s goal to rise above and be your best. He’s got it all, on and off the field, mentally, physically, spiritually. You guys can do it.

Ogbah was joined at his camp by Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL, along with former Oklahoma State teammate Vincent Taylor.

“There’s no such thing as hard coaching, it’s just coaching, and it’s absolutely what they need,” Wilkins said. “It’s good. I have a passion for this game and a passion for doing what’s right and respecting the game. That’s what I’m trying to teach these kids. That’s how I approach the game and try to approach the life. Even if just one kid takes something from me, I did my job.

“I know what the city means to Ogbah, the passion he has for giving back to the youth. That’s the reason why I’m here because I support him, his vision. He’s a great teammate of mine. It means a lot for me to be out here for him.”

Richard Ogbah, Ogbah’s father, said the camp is about “rising above.”

“That is the purpose of the foundation,” he said. “In everything, we pray.”

