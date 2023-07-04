THE LEAD BIRDS: Aldine Davis teams; athletes of the year

VYPE, in conjunction with Aldine ISD, selected the Team and Players of the Year for the district.
Check out The Lead Birds of Davis High for 2022-23 school year.
...
TEAM OF THE YEAR
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 14-6A Champions, Area Round Finalists
…
COACH OF THE YEAR
CHRISTOPHER PACKER
Boys Basketball
…
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
DEADRIC FIKES, Basketball District MVP, Lead Team to District Title & Playoff Win
…
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
ZAYDA DENNIS, Softball First Teamer, Led Davis Softball to Playoffs as Ace Pitcher; Great in the Classroom
…
OTHER PLAYER FINALISTS
(Players in Alphabetical Order)
Tamiah Allen, Girls Basketball, First Team
Diamond Bossier, Track and Volleyball, Second in Girls 200m at District
Rayanna Bradley, Softball, Tremendous at the Plate, Behind the Plate
Teata Bradley, Basketball, First Team
Danielle Brooks, Led Girls Golf to Silver Team Finish at District
Kyra Brown, Swimming, Gold in 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle
Aden Frederick, Swimming, 500 Freestyle
Lilian Mendoza, Softball, Slick-Fielding Shortstop
Cruz Montoya, Led Golf to Silver Team Finish at District
Aldo Moraand and Vincent Hoang, Tennis, Doubles District Champions
Anthony Perry, Football, First Team
Deyjah Ray, Girls Basketball, First Team
Pedro Rodriguez, Swimming, Gold in 100 Backstroke
Julian Scott, Baseball, First Team
Andre Washington, Track, Finished 2nd in 200m at Area
…
TEAMS
Softball
Volleyball
Boys Golf
Girls Golf