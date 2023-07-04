(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

THE LEAD BIRDS: Aldine Davis teams; athletes of the year

VYPE, in conjunction with Aldine ISD, selected the Team and Players of the Year for the district.

Check out The Lead Birds of Davis High for 2022-23 school year.

...

TEAM OF THE YEAR

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 14-6A Champions, Area Round Finalists

…

COACH OF THE YEAR

CHRISTOPHER PACKER

Boys Basketball

…

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

DEADRIC FIKES, Basketball District MVP, Lead Team to District Title & Playoff Win

…

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

ZAYDA DENNIS, Softball First Teamer, Led Davis Softball to Playoffs as Ace Pitcher; Great in the Classroom

…

OTHER PLAYER FINALISTS

(Players in Alphabetical Order)

Tamiah Allen, Girls Basketball, First Team

Diamond Bossier, Track and Volleyball, Second in Girls 200m at District

Rayanna Bradley, Softball, Tremendous at the Plate, Behind the Plate

Teata Bradley, Basketball, First Team

Danielle Brooks, Led Girls Golf to Silver Team Finish at District

Kyra Brown, Swimming, Gold in 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle

Aden Frederick, Swimming, 500 Freestyle

Lilian Mendoza, Softball, Slick-Fielding Shortstop

Cruz Montoya, Led Golf to Silver Team Finish at District

Aldo Moraand and Vincent Hoang, Tennis, Doubles District Champions

Anthony Perry, Football, First Team

Deyjah Ray, Girls Basketball, First Team

Pedro Rodriguez, Swimming, Gold in 100 Backstroke

Julian Scott, Baseball, First Team

Andre Washington, Track, Finished 2nd in 200m at Area

…

TEAMS

Softball

Volleyball

Boys Golf

Girls Golf