(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

THE COUGARS' DEN: Aldine Nimitz teams; athletes of the year

TEAM OF THE YEAR

VOLLEYBALL

The Cougars Finished Second in District 14-6A

COACH OF THE YEAR

SHANNON HARRISON

Head Coach of the Nimitz Volleyball Team

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

BRAYDEN WHITEHEAD // Football

District First Team, All District Quarterback

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

HOLLY RICHARDSON // Volleyball,

The District Outstanding Hitter of the Year

Thrower in Track and Field

OTHER PLAYER & TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

2022-23 Nimitz Girls Track & Field

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

2022-23 Nimitz Football

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

2022-23 Nimitz Girls Basketball

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

2022-23 Nimitz Boys Basketball

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

(Players in Alphabetical Order)

Noah Allen--Football, First Team WR

Mia Briggs--Volleyball, District Setter of the Year

Kerry’elle Carter--Track and Field, Bronze in Girls 400m at District

Alberto Cerino--Baseball, First Team

Andrea Franco--Track and Field, Won Gold in District Discus, Silver in Shot Put

George Hernandez--Track and Field, Won Pole Vault at District

Bailey Johnson--Swimming, Gold in 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle

Aniah Richard--Girls Basketball, First Team

Kyndall Roberts--Girls Basketball, District Newcomer of the Year

Joseph Sanders--Football, First Team RB

Na’Zahra Thomas--Track and Field, Silver in Girls Long Jump/ Triple Jump at District

Javarious Thompson--Basketball, First Team

Kortez Wilson--Football, First Team OL

Eric Woods--Basketball, First Team

TEAMS

Girls Basketball

Boys Basketball

Football

Girls Track & Field