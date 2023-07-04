(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

THE BARN: Aldine High's teams; athletes of the year

VYPE, in conjunction with Aldine ISD, selected the Team and Players of the Year for the district.

Check out the stars of The Barn for 2022-23 school year.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

BOYS SOCCER

Reached Area Round of Playoffs

COACH OF THE YEAR

MARK KUEL, Girls Soccer

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

JESTER AGUILAR, Boys Soccer

District Offensive Player of the Year

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

FERNANDA ALVARADO, Girls Soccer

District Offensive Player of the Year

OTHER PLAYER FINALISTS (Players in Alphabetical Order)

Jansyel Barbosa, Baseball, District Newcomer of the Year

Laryn Brown, Girls Basketball, First Team

Gianni Gonzalez, Baseball, First Team

Julio Gonzalez, Baseball, First Team

Joshua Johnson, Track and Field, Silver in Discus at District

Abraham Kirksley, Basketball, First Team

Manny Leos, Baseball, First Team

Daniel Rojas, Baseball, First Team Unanimous

Viri Ruiz Davila, Gold in 200 IM, 100 Backstroke

Vivi Ruiz, Gold in 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke

Jordan Toups, Baseball, First Team

Pete Vargas, Golf, Won Silver at District Meet

Elda Zuniga, Volleyball, District Defensive Player of the Year

TEAMS

Baseball

Girls Soccer