THE BARN: Aldine High’s teams; athletes of the year

VYPE, in conjunction with Aldine ISD, selected the Team and Players of the Year for the district.
Check out the stars of The Barn for 2022-23 school year.
TEAM OF THE YEAR
BOYS SOCCER
Reached Area Round of Playoffs
…
COACH OF THE YEAR
MARK KUEL, Girls Soccer
…
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
JESTER AGUILAR, Boys Soccer
District Offensive Player of the Year
…
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
FERNANDA ALVARADO, Girls Soccer
District Offensive Player of the Year
…
OTHER PLAYER FINALISTS (Players in Alphabetical Order)
Jansyel Barbosa, Baseball, District Newcomer of the Year
Laryn Brown, Girls Basketball, First Team
Gianni Gonzalez, Baseball, First Team
Julio Gonzalez, Baseball, First Team
Joshua Johnson, Track and Field, Silver in Discus at District
Abraham Kirksley, Basketball, First Team
Manny Leos, Baseball, First Team
Daniel Rojas, Baseball, First Team Unanimous
Viri Ruiz Davila, Gold in 200 IM, 100 Backstroke
Vivi Ruiz, Gold in 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke
Jordan Toups, Baseball, First Team
Pete Vargas, Golf, Won Silver at District Meet
Elda Zuniga, Volleyball, District Defensive Player of the Year
…
TEAMS
Baseball
Girls Soccer