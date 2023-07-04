Texans corner Jacobi Francis: ‘The game has slowed down tremendously for me’

HOUSTON – Jacobi Francis is in constant motion, activating his muscles in a series of controlled, explosive lifts.

As the Texans cornerback hustles through a workout with private trainer Alex Weber at Oxigyn Fitness in Houston, he has a precise goal in mind: constant improvement.

“It was lovely, bro,” Francis told KPRC 2. “Came in, attacked the day. As Alex and me say, ‘Got to get the money.’ Today, it’s a good day for sure. Started the week off strong. Just control and stability, just working. Alex is tapping in and making me knowledgeable about what I’m doing and staying healthy for the season.”

It’s another box checked for Francis, who beat the odds to crack the Texans’ roster as an undrafted free agent from Memphis a year ago. After he was released during the final major roster cutdown, Francis was signed to the practice squad

Francis, 24, has been working overtime to forge a role on defense and special teams.

During organized team activities and minicamps, Francis had a considerable amount of snaps with the first-team and second defense. He lined up opposite starting corner Derek Stingley Jr., the third overall pick of the draft last season, with starter Steven Nelson absent from voluntary workouts and Shaquill Griffin still working his way back to full strength from back surgery.

“Just learning from my first year, it’s Year 2, taking all the coaching,” Francis said. “The game has slowed down tremendously for me. I’m just taking it one day at a time. The opportunities I get, take fully advantage of them and just learn and continue to grow as a player.”

Francis played in five games, seeing all of his action on special teams with 76 snaps played overall. He had one tackle against the Cleveland Browns. He was promoted to the 53-man roster in December.

Francis had 36 tackles and led Memphis with two interceptions in his final college season when he became the team’s top cornerback one year after recording 28 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups The Covington, Georgia native had 24 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a sophomore.

Francis has put on some serious muscle through diligent work in the Texans’ weight room.

“Definitely shoutout to coach Mike Eubanks and his staff for the offseason,” said Francis, who’s listed at 5-foot-11, 193 pounds on the Texans’ official roster. “I did put on about a healthy 10 pounds of lean muscle. I feel strong. I feel faster. I feel good out there on the field. Just continue to grow as a player and dominate and help my team win in every facet.”

And the work continues with Weber. On this day, that included everything from core work to Olympic style lifts to build power, muscle and explosiveness. They regularly work out together at 6 a.m., rising at dawn for grueling workouts. .

“The work was good, worked on a lot of dynamic stuff, moving with intention and mobility, getting him primed up for fall camp,” said Weber, the brother of Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. “He’s very explosive. He’s focused on the mental aspect as far as discipline, sticking with the script because there’s going to be dog days.

“Rookie year to second year, that’s the most important step to make a name in the league and plant that seed and take that next step. Cobi is ready to go, second year, ready to go get it.”

Francis, along with Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre and linebacker Christian Harris, recently traveled to Hawaii for a Cover One Elite training camp with several NFL players. They had a training session with a girls flag football team from Hawaii, too. The camp was organized by Derek Stingley Sr., Stingley’s father who trains Francis and several players.

“Coach Sting had us out there working,” Francis said. “Once we got the work in, it was a bonding time to grow and learn and be around each other for the moment.”

Francis’ growth prompted Stingley Sr. to write about him on Instagram. Like a lot of people in Francis’ life, they’re excited about his future and his attitude.

“I love working with this young man on the football field,” Stingley Sr. wrote. “He has such a great approach to the game and is a hard worker who gives it his all every single rep. It’s so inspiring to see someone with such dedication and passion for the sport. I’m lucky to be able to train him and can’t wait to see all the amazing things he’ll accomplish in the future. Keep up the great work!”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.