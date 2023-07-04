92º

SWOOP NATION’S ELITE: Aldine Eisenhower’s teams; athletes of the year

Matthew Ogle

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Aldine ISD
TEAM OF THE YEAR

GIRLS GOLF

  • District 14-6A Champions

COACH OF THE YEAR

FIDEL ROJAS

  • Head Coach of the Eisenhower Girls Golf team

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

RYAN NIBLETT // Football, Track + Field

  • District 14-6A Offensive POTY for Football
  • Won the Long Jump event at Regionals and Silver in the Triple Jump at Area
  • Signed with University of Texas Football

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

KARISMA GARCIA // Volleyball, Softball

  • Volleyball--First Team, All District
  • Softball--District Offensive Player of the Year
  • Signed to Texas Southern University

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

OTHER PLAYER & TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Da'Vion Curry

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

2022-23 Eisenhower Football

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Warneisha Horn

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

2022-23 Eisenhower Girls Track & Field

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Braylon Oliphant

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

2022-23 Eisenhower Boys Track & Field

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

(Players in Alphabetical Order)

Da’Vion Curry--Basketball, First Team

Keylon Dorsey--Basketball, First Team

Devin Fox--Track and Field, Silver in 100m Hurdles, Bronze in 300m at District 14-6A Meet

Keiora Gaines--Basketball, First Team

Warneisha Horn--Track and Field, Won the Triple Jump and Bronze in the Long Jump, Finished Second in the Triple Jump at Area Meet

Tyler Hutcherson--Football and Track and Field, Won 100m Dash at District Meet and Silver in 100m and bronze in 200m at Area Meet

Michelle Le--Golf, Finsished Third in District

Braylon Oliphant--Football, First Team

Edgar Vasquez--Football, First Team

TEAMS

Football

Boys Track

Girls Track

