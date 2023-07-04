SWOOP NATION’S ELITE: Aldine Eisenhower’s teams; athletes of the year

TEAM OF THE YEAR
GIRLS GOLF
- District 14-6A Champions
COACH OF THE YEAR
FIDEL ROJAS
- Head Coach of the Eisenhower Girls Golf team
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
RYAN NIBLETT // Football, Track + Field
- District 14-6A Offensive POTY for Football
- Won the Long Jump event at Regionals and Silver in the Triple Jump at Area
- Signed with University of Texas Football
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
KARISMA GARCIA // Volleyball, Softball
- Volleyball--First Team, All District
- Softball--District Offensive Player of the Year
- Signed to Texas Southern University
OTHER PLAYER & TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Da'Vion Curry
2022-23 Eisenhower Football
Warneisha Horn
2022-23 Eisenhower Girls Track & Field
Braylon Oliphant
2022-23 Eisenhower Boys Track & Field
(Players in Alphabetical Order)
Da’Vion Curry--Basketball, First Team
Keylon Dorsey--Basketball, First Team
Devin Fox--Track and Field, Silver in 100m Hurdles, Bronze in 300m at District 14-6A Meet
Keiora Gaines--Basketball, First Team
Warneisha Horn--Track and Field, Won the Triple Jump and Bronze in the Long Jump, Finished Second in the Triple Jump at Area Meet
Tyler Hutcherson--Football and Track and Field, Won 100m Dash at District Meet and Silver in 100m and bronze in 200m at Area Meet
Michelle Le--Golf, Finsished Third in District
Braylon Oliphant--Football, First Team
Edgar Vasquez--Football, First Team
TEAMS
Football
Boys Track
Girls Track