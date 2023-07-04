(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

SWOOP NATION'S ELITE: Aldine Eisenhower's teams; athletes of the year

TEAM OF THE YEAR

GIRLS GOLF

District 14-6A Champions

COACH OF THE YEAR

FIDEL ROJAS

Head Coach of the Eisenhower Girls Golf team

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

RYAN NIBLETT // Football, Track + Field

District 14-6A Offensive POTY for Football

Won the Long Jump event at Regionals and Silver in the Triple Jump at Area

Signed with University of Texas Football

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

KARISMA GARCIA // Volleyball, Softball

Volleyball--First Team, All District

Softball--District Offensive Player of the Year

Signed to Texas Southern University

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

OTHER PLAYER & TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Da'Vion Curry

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

2022-23 Eisenhower Football

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Warneisha Horn

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

2022-23 Eisenhower Girls Track & Field

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Braylon Oliphant

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

2022-23 Eisenhower Boys Track & Field

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

(Players in Alphabetical Order)

Da’Vion Curry--Basketball, First Team

Keylon Dorsey--Basketball, First Team

Devin Fox--Track and Field, Silver in 100m Hurdles, Bronze in 300m at District 14-6A Meet

Keiora Gaines--Basketball, First Team

Warneisha Horn--Track and Field, Won the Triple Jump and Bronze in the Long Jump, Finished Second in the Triple Jump at Area Meet

Tyler Hutcherson--Football and Track and Field, Won 100m Dash at District Meet and Silver in 100m and bronze in 200m at Area Meet

Michelle Le--Golf, Finsished Third in District

Braylon Oliphant--Football, First Team

Edgar Vasquez--Football, First Team

TEAMS

Football

Boys Track

Girls Track