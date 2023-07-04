LOCKER TALK: College Park national recruit back on court

College Park’s Morgan Madison is back on the court after suffering and ACL injury last season.

Morgan is the daughter of former Woodlands volleyball coach Leslie Madison, who won back-to-back State Titles with the Highlanders a decade ago. Leslie played at SMU in college. Her dad, Lonnie, is now the head coach of Bridgeland football and played at Texas A&M.

From an athletic family, it's no shock that Madison is a star in her own right.

VYPE’s Matt Malatesta caught up with the national recruit who also plays for USA Volleyball last week to check on her progress.