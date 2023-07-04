Injury updates on Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez, Jose Urquidy

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 8: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros swings against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at the Rogers Centre on June 8, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Fresh off of a big series win against the Rangers the Astros got even better news after returning home for their six game home-stand ahead of the All-Star break. Two important players to their roster are nearing a return sooner rather than later.

Jose Urquidy has been out for some months with a shoulder injury, but on the nation’s birthday he threw his first live BP at around 20 pitches ahead of the Astros game against the Rockies.

“For now, more live BP’s are coming. Physically I feel really good,” Urquidy said.

The eventual return of Urquidy would add a steady starting pitching arm to what’s been a depleted rotation.

The Astros also await the return of their best hitter, Yordan Alvarez. He participated in the Urquidy’s batting practice session, just tracking pitches, but that does mark progress. Alvarez is still recovering from an oblique injury. On Tuesday, he spoke to local media about his next potential availability.

We’re talking about it right now, but we haven’t fully decided at the moment. I think soon as the All-Star game ends we can decide what we’re going to do.”