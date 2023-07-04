Former Elkins star Chris Johnson commits to Texas

For years, Chris Johnson starred at Fort Bend Elkins High School as one of the top high school basketball players, not just in Houston but in the entire country.

By his senior year, he garnered so much attention he had an opportunity to play his senior year at one of the best high school basketball programs in the US, Montverde Academy.

“Leaving Elkins was tough, I really didn’t want to do it, but I feel like Montverde prepared me for the next level,” Johnson said.

That next level, initially was the University of Kansas, that is until recently when Chris flipped from the Jayhawks to the Longhorns at the University of Texas.

“Basically, I just wanted to be closer to my family. They can now go to every single home game,” Johnson said.