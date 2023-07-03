UH tackle, top NFL prospect Patrick Paul stays focused on season, Big 12 competition: ‘Excited for this next chapter’

HOUSTON – The towering University of Houston left offensive tackle Patrick Paul is one of the most imposing offensive linemen in college football.

Although the 6′7″, 315-pound all-conference selection and Jersey Village graduate is firmly on the radar of NFL scouts as a rising draft prospect and the Senior Bowl all-star game, his focus is on the Coogs’ upcoming season in the Big 12 Conference.

“I think it’s great for the city. I think it’s great for the university,” Paul said. “I’m just excited for this next chapter. Just got to keep your head down and worry about the next day. (NFL potential), it’s definitely great, but we’re just taking it a day at a time. We’re just sticking to the weightlifting. Just keeping my head down and grinding.”

With a 36 3/8 arm length and an 85 1/2 wingspan, Paul has long arms, athleticism, strength and technique working in his favor. Paul routinely slams his hands into pass rushers’ shoulder pads and slings them down to the ground. He has a nasty streak and increasingly polished blocking skills.

Paul was the second-ranked pass-blocking tackle in the nation last season, allowing just one sack in 565 passing opportunities. He earned a 91.1 Pro Football Focus grade.

Paul had an impressive blocking performance against Texas Tech last season, going against Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson. Wilson recorded zero sacks and had three tackles.

“I think it was a good battle,” Paul said. “It wasn’t a confidence booster, but it was definitely a good game. He’s an opponent I was going to face. Obviously, he’s a great player. I have the same approach each week no matter who the competition is.”

Where can he improve?

“Everything,” Paul said. “Being a more vocal leader and embracing my role. I just want to be a better leader and obviously to win.”

A team captain and All-Big 12 Conference candidate, Paul opted to return to school instead of declaring for the draft.

Although multiple NFL scouts said privately that Paul would have been drafted this spring, Paul believes he’ll boost his status by playing another season for Coogs and competing in the Big 12 Conference next season. He has been named first-team All-American Athletic Conference each of the last two seasons and expects to follow his older brother’s footsteps to the NFL after the 2023 season. Chris Paul is a second-year offensive lineman for the Washington Commanders.

“It’s definitely great because he’s been there and done that,” Paul said. “He’s someone I can ask about the process. It hits home. I’m very proud of him. It’s motivation for me. Now, I have to prove myself and hopefully get there with him. He’s leading the way. When it’s my turn, I know what to do.”

Paul’s goal: to become a first-round draft pick one day.

And that starts with an intense mentality.

“Keep him away from the quarterback, no one gets past me,” Paul said. “My offensive line coach fosters that it’s a big thing to finish and go past the whistle. I play the game with that dog mentality.”

A former high school all-district offensive tackle who had 45 pancake blocks and was a standout shot put and discus thrower, Paul turned down the opportunity to join his brother at Tulsa to remain closer to home and play for the Cougars.

It’s been a good experience for Paul playing for coach Dana Holgorsen.

“Coach Holgorsen is a fun guy,” Paul said. “He’s a great coach. He coaches you hard.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.