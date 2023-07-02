Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive tackle D.J. Reader: ‘We have all the right pieces’

HOUSTON – Since D.J. Reader joined the Cincinnati Bengals three years ago, he has accomplished many things.

The former Texans’ standout defensive tackle has made it to a Super Bowl, won consecutive AFC North division crowns and advanced to conference title games two years in a row.

Coming off a narrow AFC championship game loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after a 12-4 regular season, the Bengals are well-positioned to make another run. Headlined by quarterback Joe Burrow and a high-powered offense with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon, the Bengals had the seventh-ranked offense and a sixth-ranked defense led by linebacker Logan Wilson, Trey Hendrickson, Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard and Reader.

Signing a four-year, $53 million free agent deal with the Bengals after excelling for the Texans has proven to be a wise decision for Reader.

“It’s going good, I can’t complain,” Reader told KPRC 2 while attending a charity dodgeball event at Pitch 25 in Houston. “Offseason is going great, trying to get better. We’ve got to earn it every year.

“We’re just working hard. I feel like we have all the right pieces. You’ve got to go out there and execute every day, and we’re seeing how important it is to execute.”

One of the stoutest interior defensive linemen in the game, Reader has 243 career tackles, 8 1/2 sacks, 21 tackles for losses and 37 quarterback hits.

Reader is entering the final year of his contract and is a candidate for a contract extension. A former fifth-round draft pick from Clemson, Reader had 27 tackles, five quarterback hits, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 10 starts after returning from a knee injury last season. He had 43 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for losses two seasons ago.

“It’s been solid, I can’t complain,” Reader said. “It’s been good, team has been good.”

With the Texans, Reader (6-foot-3, 347 pounds) had a career-high 52 tackles, six tackles for losses and 2 1/2 sacks in his final season in Houston before joining the Bengals.

“I’ll always have love here, the team that drafted me and let me play the game that I love,” Reader said. “I’ve got love and respect and the opportunity I have. It’s always going to be my roots here. I’m always here. I’m always in the city. I’m always around.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com