Source: Houston Rockets to sign center Jock Landale

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are set to sign center Jock Landale to a 4-year, $32 million deal, a league source told KPRC 2.
Landale’s first year is guaranteed, while years two through four are not. The final year of Landale’s contract is a team option, a league source tells KPRC 2.
Landale has played in the NBA the past two seasons, spending 2022-23 with the Phoenix Suns. Landale averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game off the bench.
The Australia native was a star at St. Mary’s in college, leading the Gaels to the NCAA Tournament.