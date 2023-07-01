Source: Houston Rockets to sign center Jock Landale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Jock Landale #11 of the Phoenix Suns and Mark Bryant in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on March 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are set to sign center Jock Landale to a 4-year, $32 million deal, a league source told KPRC 2.

Landale’s first year is guaranteed, while years two through four are not. The final year of Landale’s contract is a team option, a league source tells KPRC 2.

Landale has played in the NBA the past two seasons, spending 2022-23 with the Phoenix Suns. Landale averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game off the bench.

The Australia native was a star at St. Mary’s in college, leading the Gaels to the NCAA Tournament.