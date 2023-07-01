Reports: Rockets sign Fred VanVleet to $130 million deal

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

According to multiple reports, the Houston Rockets will sign former Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet to a 3-year, $130 million max contract, when the league’s contract moratorium is lifted July 6.

VanVleet was considered Houston’s top target, and one of the best free agents on the market for the 2023-24 season. The undrafted point guard won a championship with the Raptors in 2019, and made the All-Star game in 2022.

VanVleet averaged 19.3 points per game in 2022-23, along with a career high 7.2 assists per game.