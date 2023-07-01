Dallas Cowboys’ DB Israel Mukuamu working on staying low: ‘Got to be able to bend, get out of my breaks’

HOUSTON – Backpedaling and swiveling his hips, Dallas Cowboys’ defensive back Israel Mukuamu took off to drive toward the corner of the field, tracking the football for a leaping interception.

One of the tallest cornerbacks in the NFL at six foot and four inches tall, 205 pounds, Mukuamu is emphasizing pad level and staying low to match shorter wide receivers. He intercepted his first pass last season and played a vital role in the playoffs as a nickel for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

That’s why the former sixth-round draft pick from South Carolina is emphasizing his technique and stance in his work with private defensive backs coach Jacory Nichols, including a session this week with him and Texans’ safety Jalen Pitre.

“It’s definitely important just because being quicker with more lateral moves and stuff like that is big,” Mukuamu told KPRC 2. “So, I definitely got to be able to bend get out my breaks. So, he helps with that a lot. This is pretty fun, getting a lot of footwork done, ball skills, working on my technique.”

“Just the attitude that Jacory brings, trying to get all the guys better. He’s going to expect the best from you and nothing less. I just like that mentality, and it’s fun working with him.”

Positional flexibility is an emphasis in Dallas with Quinn, and so is Mukuamu with his prototypical size.

“With Izzy being 6-4, you don’t want him standing straight up,” Nichols said. “The key is having a great bend in your knee and able to move. He’s going three times a week with me now. That load for him and what’s upcoming for the Cowboys, he is definitely going to be tremendous this year.”

Mukuamu’s playing time and role were undefined for the majority of last season as he finished with 17 tackles and one interception in 15 games and three starts as he only allowed 49 passing yards and no scores. In a playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mukuamu had four tackles and two passes defensed as he played 45% of the defensive snaps. He played 32% of the defensive snaps and 68% of the special teams snaps in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Mukuamu played 72 snaps as a box safety and 45 snaps as a free safety last season.

The Cowboys have a deep defense and team overall with high expectations, headlined by Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup. The continuity of the Cowboys has Mukuamu thinking big.

“In the NFL, a lot of people move around,” Mukuamu said. “But we’ve got guys back. I’ve been with the same guys for going on three years now. So, just playing with these guys, ready to go out there and go to a Super Bowl.”

Mukuamu is able to hone his skills working against a talented receiving corps that added Cooks this offseason in a trade from the Texans.

“I mean, those guys are crazy,” Mukuamu said. “I know you’ll see it on Sundays, but even in practice, some of the catches that they make is crazy. Just going against them week in and week out in practice gets you prepared for Sundays. Practicing with them is very fun.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com