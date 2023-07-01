Colts linebacker Grant Stuard sets example during his youth football camp at UH: ‘I’m an effort guy. I’m a tenacity guy’

Grant Stuard held a football camp at the University of Houston. He is kneeling in the picture.

HOUSTON – Barreling down the field on a kickoff, Grant Stuard busted through a block and delivered a crushing shoulder hit for an open field tackle against the Minnesota Vikings.

The collision is becoming a trademark for the former University of Houston linebacker, Mr. Irrelevant and Oakridge graduate. Stuard is forging a career in the NFL as a special-teams ace, recording 26 career tackles in his first two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that drafted him in the seventh round with the final pick of the draft, and the Indianapolis Colts, who traded a sixth-round selection to acquire him and a seventh-round pick last year.

After playing multiple positions in high school and college, including safety, running back and linebacker, Stuard found a comfort zone in kick coverage, a space where intensity and athleticism are the primary requisites over size.

“The only thing I played the entire time was special teams, and it really helped me because I’m an effort guy, I’m a tenacity guy,” Stuard said Friday while video played of his special teams work during his annual youth football and alumni football camp at the University of Houston indoor football training facility. “I care about my performance. I care about the team a whole lot.

“Understand, this is what has kept me fed, kept my family fed for three years now because I’m going to run down there on a kickoff, and I’m going to go a lot harder than you and I’m going to hit you in the face. I’m running as fast as I can, and I make the tackle. It’s a simple stick and move technique.”

Stuard was joined at his camp by fellow Coogs: Texans’ wide receiver Tank Dell, Denver Broncos’ cornerback Arthur Green, Colts’ linebacker Donovan Mutin, Arizona Cardinals’ offensive lineman Joshua Jones, New Orleans Saints’ defensive end Peyton Turner, Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Elandon Roberts along with Patrick Paul, Chandler Smith, Alex Myres and Isaiah Chambers. Roughly 100 campers attended.

Stuard imparted a message of perseverance, faith and technique.

“The camp was great. We had a great turnout,” Stuard said. “The players had juice. We had the music going. It was super cool to see all the guys out here. I love working with my teammates. It was amazing. I was that kid in high school and middle school trying to do everything I possibly could to improve to get to the next level. That’s the attitude of the kids in the audience. It’s important to make it a free camp to get that knowledge to kids regardless of where they’re from or what they’re going through.”

Stuard has an inspirational personal message. He helped take care of his four siblings while his mother battled a drug addiction and his father served time in prison. Stuard said that his relationship with both of his parents has improved markedly through greater understanding and through his religious belief.

“All of us go through things in life,” Stuard said. “It’s about how you handle those things and your relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Houston all-conference left offensive tackle Patrick Paul, rated as a potential first-round draft pick by NFL teams, worked with the linemen, demonstrating blocking techniques.

“It’s amazing,” Paul said. “It’s always a great time out here. Grant put on a great camp. I’m thankful for everyone that’s out here helping out. It’s awesome.”

Roberts, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Steelers this offseason after recording a career-high 107 tackles with 4 1/2 sacks as he started every game last season for the Miami Dolphins, is a Port Arthur native who makes it a point to return to campus as often as possible.

“It was real good, man,” Roberts said. “Being able to catch it, it was a great experience. What he’s doing is a great thing. Anytime a former Cougar needs any type of support, I’m going to be there.”

