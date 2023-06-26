Travis grads Steven Sims Jr., Parker Washington look forward to friendly Texans-Jaguars rivalry: ‘Always genuine love’

RICHMOND – When the Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, two former Travis High School standouts will have an eye on bragging rights and a jersey swap during the annual AFC South division rivalry.

Texans wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. is one of three Travis High graduates playing in the NFL along with Jaguars rookie wide receiver Parker Washington, a sixth-round draft pick from Penn State, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

“I used to go to his games and watch him play,” Sims Jr. said of Washington on Saturday at his youth football camp at Travis where he was joined by Washington and Butler.. “He’s always been an inspiration to me. I’ve always been an inspiration to him. That’s our relationship. it’s always genuine love. I’m so happy we got to come back to our old stomping grounds where we sweat blood and everything on this field. To give back, it’s a blessing.”

The Texans travel to play the Jaguars on Sept. 24 and host them on Nov. 26 at NRG Stadium. Yes, an autographed jersey exchange is planned.

“Now, I get to see him twice a year,” Sims Jr. said. “I’m so happy for him. I can’t wait to see what he does. I definitely have to get that jersey. That’s mandatory.”

Washington caught 146 passes for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns at Penn State, including 64 catches for 820 yards two seasons ago and 46 passes for 611 yards and two scores last season while also returning punts.

As a true freshman, Washington caught nine passes against Michigan to set a Nittany Lions single-game freshman record and finished with 36 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

At Travis, the cousin of Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs was an all-state and all-district selection who caught 49 passes for 829 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior and 75 passes for 1,486 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior.

“When I was coming up, seeing guys like Steve, being a young kid at the time and having the opportunity to be around them and learn from them, it sets the standard,” Washington said. “I love that I have the opportunity to have these guys and just to have some fun. I want them to enjoy this moment.”

Washington is absorbing a lot of knowledge from coach Doug Pederson, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and from veteran wide receivers Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley.

“Just keep growing, keep getting better and enjoy the moment,” Washington said. “Enjoy the journey. It’s surreal. It’s what you dream of, to have the opportunity. I’m going to take advantage of it. With the receiver room, I get to learn so much every day. I’ve taken so many notes. We have great vets. I’m just excited about the opportunity.”

A former All-Big 12 selection at Iowa State and Arizona Cardinals fourth-round draft pick, Butler is one of the biggest wide receivers in the NFL at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds. After playing for the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles after breaking his hand with the Cardinals as a rookie, Butler earned anoher NFL opportunity after playing in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks where he caught 51 passes for 599 yards and eight touchdowns. He was previously in the CFL with the British-Columbia Lions and the Edmonton Elks.

“It’s kind of surreal to see how far we’ve come,” Butler said of being one of three Travis wide receivers in the NFL. “I’m continuing to work and get better, stronger and faster. I’m loving every minute of Pittsburgh.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com