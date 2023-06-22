When are the next Olympics? We’re glad you asked

The next Olympics will be held next summer in Paris, France from July 26 to August 11, 2024. The Games will officially open on Friday, July 26, 2024 during a first-of-its-kind Opening Ceremony. A four-mile-long floating procession on the waters of Paris’ River Seine is planned to introduce Olympic athletes to the world.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be presented live on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

Several Olympic competitions will take place prior to the Opening Ceremony. Athletes in handball, rugby and soccer will compete in matches on July 24 and 25. Archery will also get an early start with the first arrows set to be shot on July 25.

Sixteen days of competition featuring more than 10,000 athletes from over 200 nations will follow the lighting of the Olympic cauldron in Paris.

A total of 329 events across 39 sports will be held at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This includes all of the traditional Olympic sports, along with three sports which debuted at the Tokyo Olympics: sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

One new sport will debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Breaking, the street style of dance which originated in the U.S., will introduce a new breed of Olympic athlete to the world when B-Boys and B-Girls face off in head-to-head improv dance battles and let the beat take hold as they get loose.

Olympic fans across the United States can expect to watch many of the most highly anticipated events of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games live. With Paris six hours ahead of the United States’ Eastern time zone, the competition day will start for U.S. fans each day around 3am ET and conclude each day at about 6pm ET. This will include finals in gymnastics, swimming and track & field as well as games played by the powerhouse men’s and women’s U.S. basketball teams and the always-popular USWNT in soccer.

Each morning and afternoon during the Olympics, live events will be presented across NBC and Peacock, including live finals for the most-anticipated events in swimming, gymnastics, track & field and more. USA Network, GOLF Channel, CNBC, E! and Universo will also air Olympic coverage.

Each evening on NBC during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, three hours of edge-of-your-seat entertainment will be presented during an enhanced Olympic primetime show. The raw emotion of the Olympics will be delivered to U.S. audiences through a mix of up close and intimate Olympic moments from exhilarating events of the day and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the athletes.

Set your reminders today for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and never miss a gold medal moment!