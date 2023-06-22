Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr, Jalen Pitre, others to attend Derek Stingley Sr. Cover One Elite Football Camp in Hawaii

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

HOUSTON – As a longtime Arena Football League head coach and defensive coordinator and a former player, Derek Stingley Sr. has a lot of knowledge about the game.

He plans to impart that information during his first annual Cover One Elite Football Camp from June 22 to June 26 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Of course, his son, Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is among the participants along with Texans safety Jalen Pitre, Texans cornerback Jacobi Francis, Texans linebacker Christian Harris, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks, Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton, Las Vegas Vipers cornerback Adam Sparks, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson, Seattle Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed, Raiders cornerback Darren Evans, Minnesota Vikings safety Jay Ward, Ohio State cornerback Jyaire Brown and Vipers defensive back Keylon Kennedy.

The plan: training, camaraderie and competition as well as growing the game with a flag football competition with a women’s team from Hawaii.

Previously, Stingley Sr. had a camp like this one at Duke University that included Greedy Williams, Tre’Davious White and Donte Jackson.

“I told Derek I wanted to have a camp and he said, ‘I’m all about that.’ So I told him, ‘Talk with some of the guys you know that you’re cool with,’” Stingley Sr. said in a telephone interview. ‘We got to keep putting the buzz out there and we thought how can we pique interest because we want it to be something of a vacation. We wanted to have it at an exotic place, but not everybody has a passport. When we said Hawaii, guys said, ‘I’m in.’

“At least 12 of them, I’ve trained before. And the NFL is really interested along with the NFLPA. The women’s flag football team is one of the top teams in Hawaii. We’re going to put them through some drills and play a friendly game. It’s going to be great.”

For Derek Stingley Jr., it’s about enrichment and growing the game.

“We’re going to go out there and we’re just going to have some fun with that with the kids out there,” Stingley Jr. said. “Teach them a little bit.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.