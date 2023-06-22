94º

C.J. Stroud attends Astros game courtesy of new friend Alex Bregman

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

New Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is getting familiar with Houston, attending Tuesday night’s Astros win over the New York Mets.

Stroud was a guest of Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman and spent some time in a suite and the rest of the game watching from behind home plate as Ryan Pressly closed out an exciting win in a matchup of aces.

Stroud wore a Bregman jersey at the game, then met star shortstop Jeremy Peña after in a video featured by the Astros social team.

Bregman said he’s excited to get to know the Texans quarterback and learned more about Houston’s new signal-caller at a dinner this week.

“I think he’s going to have an incredible career from just talking to him, listening, seeing what he’s all about, his makeup, and how hard of a worker he is and how bad he wants to be successful,” said Bregman. “I’m super excited for his future here and definitely happy for our friendship.”

Bregman complimented Stroud’s arm and playmaking ability, as well as his personality.

“He’s super humble, hard-working and motivated,” said Bregman. “[He’s] ready to compete at the highest level.”

