CFISD Names Ronald Patton New Associate Athletic Director

Ronald Patton, campus athletic coordinator and head football coach at Cypress Lakes High School, was named the new associate athletic director on June 21. Patton replaces Virginia Flores, who was named CFISD athletic director in May.

Patton has 23 years of experience in education, 19 of which have been in CFISD. His coaching career began in 2000 at Langham Creek High School, where he served three seasons as a secondary coach and special teams coordinator.

In 2003, he transferred to Cypress Ridge High School, serving six years in the roles of defensive secondary coach, outside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. He was named campus athletic coordinator and head football coach at Lamar Consolidated High School in 2010, where he coached four years and led the team to two playoff appearances.

Patton was named to his current role at Cypress Lakes High School in 2014. Two of his Spartan teams were Touchdown Club of Houston Sportsmanship Award finalists in 2019 and 2021. He was named Houston Texans Coach of the Week in 2015.

Patton earned his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Development from Texas A&M University.

He served on the board of directors for the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association from 2013-2014. In 2012, he was selected to coach the Texas All-Stars in the annual Texas vs. Louisiana All-Star Game. He is also a member of the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association, American Football Coaches Association, Texas High School Coaches Association and Associate of Texas Professional Educators.

“I am honored and blessed to join a team that serves the CFISD coaches, athletes and community daily. CFISD has some of the most talented and driven athletes/ coaches in the state and I look forward to supporting them all,” Patton said. “It goes without saying that I will miss my Spartan family, the camaraderie with staff and the daily grind with the athletes, but being able to serve and support all coaches/athletes in 6th through 12th grades across the district excites me most.”