Former chief of staff Nick Kray no longer working for Texans

HOUSTON – Former Texans chief of staff Nick Kray is no longer working for the organization, according to league sources.

Kray is a former San Francisco 49ers chief of staff who was hired by the Texans after former 49ers assistant DeMeco Ryans was named head coach for the AFC South franchise.

Jake Olson, an assistant to the coaches, has taken on several of Kray’s previous duties. Olson was hired after previously working as assistant athletic director of football operations at Kent State. He has previous stints at Yale as chief of staff and at Syracuse. Like Kray, he’s an Eastern Illinois University alum.

Kray was named 49ers chief of staff two years ago after spending previous four seasons as administrative assistant to head coach Kyle Shanahan. He overlapped every year with Ryans, the former 49ers defensive coordinator, inside linebackers and defensive quality control coach.

Kray, nicknamed “DJ Kray,” regularly led the 49ers out of the tunnel musically with a large boom box hoisted on his shoulders to set a vibe for game entrances and during practice sessions.

Kray previously worked at North Carolina State, Yale, Villanova and at Eastern Illinois, his alma mater where he coached defensive ends and was a defensive quality control coach.

Kray’s father’s first cousin is former Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan’s father.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com