Texans’ Denzel Perryman is ‘an enforcer, run and hit’ linebacker

HOUSTON – Denzel Perryman is the type of hard-hitting, high-energy middle linebacker and veteran leader that could significantly upgrade the Texans’ substandard run defense.

The former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl selection signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract this offseason.

Perryman, 30, underwent surgery for a torn labrum during the season and was recently medically cleared to participate in an organized team activity.

For a defense that lacked pop last season, Perryman represents a potential tone-setter with his aggressive mentality

“Yes, he’s proven that throughout his career,” Texans linebackers coach Chris Kiffin said. “He’s a guy who can play at a high level and be an enforcer and run and hit. With him, it’s just durability and being healthy. When he’s healthy, he’s a really good football player.”

Perryman is a proven commodity as a veteran with the requisite instincts, toughness and intelligence to thrive in Texans coach DeMeco Ryans’ defense. A tandem of Perryman and athletic second-year linebacker Christian Harris would be a potentially formidable one.

Growing up in Coral Gables, Fla., Perryman grew up idolizing former University of Miami linebacker Ray Lewis. Perryman excelled at Miami and was drafted in the second round by the Chargers, then traded to the Raiders from the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round draft pick. He recorded 154 tackles, a franchise-high, for Las Vegas in 2021. He had 83 tackles and two interceptions in a dozen games last season.

Perryman has drawn comparisons to Jonathan Vilma, a retired three-time Pro Bowl linebacker who also attended Miami and played for the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

Perryman qualifies as a true run-and-hit defender with a nasty streak. He could inject toughness into the Texans’ porous defense.

Perryman has recorded 586 career tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and five interceptions.

The Texans struggled to stop the run last season and finished 3-13-1.

Perryman could help change that situation.

“Hopefully, he’s not hitting anybody right now,” Ryans said. “It’s good to see him back out there. Knowing his track record and seeing him make a ton of plays in this league, being an All-Pro player, a Pro-Bowl player. I’m fired up to work with him. He’s been a pleasure to have, great energy. Feel the leadership, what he brings to our entire team, and it’s been fun to work with. I’m excited to see him come training camp.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.