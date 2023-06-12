Cougars set TDECU Stadium season ticket record

HOUSTON – University of Houston Athletics has set a TDECU Stadium record, surpassing 23,500 football season tickets including 6,000 new paid season tickets ahead of the Cougars’ inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, the department announced Monday.

The total exceeds the previous benchmark (23,489) set in 2016. The aggregate includes fan paid season tickets, student tickets and any sponsorship or partnership agreement tickets. The 2023 season marks the program’s 10th inside TDECU Stadium.

The Cougars open the season at home against UTSA on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Following a visit across town to face Rice (6 p.m., Sept. 9), Houston ushers in Big 12 play on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. against a TCU program fresh off a college football championship game appearance.

“If you can’t tell, there’s a lot of excitement and momentum here heading into the fall,” Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “Jump on board. Our bandwagon will never be too big. We need everybody. This is for the City of Houston and we’re proud to represent the City of Houston in the Big 12.”

Houston will also host Sam Houston (Sept. 23), West Virginia (6 p.m., Oct. 12), Texas (Oct. 21), Cincinnati (Nov. 11) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 18) at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars seven on-campus home games are their most since 2015.

Houston is looking to build on 20 combined wins, including a pair of bowl victories, over the last two seasons. Five Cougar student-athletes were recognized on Athlon Sports’ 2023 All-Big 12 Team led by sophomore wide receiver Matthew Golden who earned first team honors.

“We’re extremely appreciative of our fans for answering the call this offseason,” Houston Football Head Coach Dana Holgorsen said. “They’re passionate and they care deeply about this program. Our players feed off that energy. We’re using each day to build towards Sept. 2 and look forward to seeing everyone at Cougar Walk and inside TDECU Stadium this fall.”

Season tickets are on sale with seven-game packages beginning as low as $175. Fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure the best seats available.