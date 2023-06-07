THE DO IT ALL KID: Rojas Sets Example For Raider Softball; School

ZOE ROJAS IS THAT KID.

The Northbrook junior plays varsity softball and volleyball; runs tracks and competes in powerlifting for the Raiders.

Where does she find the time?

“Honestly, I don’t,” she said. “I pick and choose where I can fit all of them in one day. Maybe I’ll go to softball for an hour then powerlifting for 30 minutes then track for another 30 minutes. I try and get in as much as I can every week."

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“It keeps me busy and out a lot of different things that go on during high school. It keeps me going and keeps my spirits up.”

Her first love is softball, which is at the apex of her life plan.

“Softball is my first love by far,” she said. “How much work you put into is how much you will get out of it. It’s really you against yourself. I love being on a team too, playing with all these amazing women. They have helped me grow in so many ways on and off the field.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The four-year starter made her presence felt immediately for the Raiders.

“It was the first pitch of my first at-bat on varsity,” she said. “I hit a home run over the left-field fence. I will remember that forever.”

So, back to her life plan. While she is a star on her respective fields of play, Rojas is in the Top 5 percent of her graduating class, academically.

“I take all advanced classes and have my sights on playing softball at an Ivy League school,” she said. “My ultimate goal is to be an attorney.”

2022-23 Northbrook SoftballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I have a lot of support from people who are helping me reach my goals, from my Dad, trainers, and softball coaches to all the people who work with me in Spring Spirit. They all play big roles in my life.”

With academics and athletics pulling her in several different directions, Rojas still has time for herself.

“I’m really into poetry and published three pieces in the seventh grade,” she said. “I’m publishing three more this year where I will read them at the Houston Fine Arts Museum.”

What can’t this kid do?