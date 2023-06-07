CLOSING IN: Pearland aiming to break four-decade Title-drought

Pearland Baseball is in the midst of an immaculate postseason--one in which they have yet to lose a game.

Most recently, the Oilers swept the Katy Tigers in the Region III Finals to punch their ticket to the UIL State Tournament. This will be the first time since 2014 that Pearland has made an appearance in Austin, but don't let that fool you.

This team is loaded with next-level athletes--Brett Smajstrla (Sr. OF), Caden Ferraro (Sr. 1B/P), Nico Partida (So. P), and more--who have come up big-time during the 2023 playoffs.

VYPE's Matthew Ogle spoke with head coach David Rogers, to find out the secret ingredient to Pearland's success, and what their mentality is heading into the State Semifinals against Austin Westlake, this Friday.

It's been since 1980 that Pearland has taken home a Title. The Oilers will be gunning for it this weekend, so stay tuned.

VYPE Coaches Corner: Head Coach David Rogers of Pearland Baseball