‘Rolling, rolling, rolling’: Blue Jays pitcher tries to ‘blow’ Astros’ Jeremy Peña’s bunt ball toward foul territory

TORONTO – While Astros’ 2B Jeremy Peña hit a baseball toward third base, a Toronto Blue Jays pitcher attempted to “huff and puff” his bunt ball toward foul territory.

During Monday’s game between the Astros and the Blue Jays, Pitcher Alek Manoah tracked Pena’s bunt down the third-base line during the game’s first inning, MLB.com reported.

When the ball rolled, Manoah and another Blue Jays player ran toward it, and that was when Manoah gets down on his knees and attempted to blow the ball toward the other side of the foul line.

“Rolling, rolling, rolling, twisting toward the chalk,” A Blue Jays broadcaster said in a video clip.

But, it wasn’t successful for Manoah.

Instead of tagging Peña out, the Blue Jays pitcher kept blowing the ball as Peña was declared safe on first base, according to MLB.com.

In the video clip, it appeared that Peña’s bunt ball remained inside foul territory.

Later in the inning, newcomer Corey Julks scored his first career grand slam. Eventually, the Astros beat the Blue Jays 11-4.