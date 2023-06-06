BACK2BACK: Stars of Lake Creek reflect on second State Title; photo gallery

The Class 5A crown is staying with Lake Creek.

Senior right-hander Ava Brown winded up for the final pitch of her high school career, and just as she had done countless times before--strikeout.

With the iconic sound of the ball slapping into the catcher’s mitt, the Lake Creek crowd and dugout were sent into a frenzy. They were state champions, yet again.

Almost immediately, tears began to stream down the face of the soon-to-be Florida Gator.

Matthew Ogle (VYPE)

“I was just so proud--so proud of all the people in the stands there for us, so proud for all the people behind me and everybody in the dugout,” Brown said. “You know, our bats came alive, our defense was great--we were solid. I had a full team effort in the game and that’s all I can ask for.”

As any fan would hope, the Lions’ bout with NB Canyon was won with style.

Brown earned her second-consecutive UIL-5A MVP award, having struck out 15 in her one-hit shutout, while tacking on an RBI at-bat.

Other key contributors included senior DH Payton Bauer, who compiled three RBIs, and Piper White (Jr. OF) who drove in two of her own, while LSU-signee Maddie McKee (Sr. SS) scored two on the bases–culminating in an 8-0 victory for the No. 1 team in the nation.

Senior SS Maddie McKeeMatthew Ogle (VYPE)

“We all just played together,” said McKee. “There’s a bunch of freshmen, a bunch of seniors. So, we all just came together as one. Playing with your best friends is something that you can never forget. It was just really fun to come out here and win.”

Lake Creek’s final record of the 2023 season was capped off at 44-1, bringing the seniors’ career total to 138-4--almost assuredly making them the most dominant high school softball club that the state, perhaps the nation, has ever seen.

Coach Michelle Rochinski has had the pleasure of directing this group of elite seniors over the past four years--one of whom is her own daughter, Kalee Rochinksi (Sr. C), who will soon be playing at UTSA.

“It’s not easy going back-to-back,” she said. “The way that this team had to fight all year with that target on their back–I’ve got to give the credit to the kids. From day one, when they walked into Lake Creek, they knew what their goal was. I’m so proud of them and I couldn’t be any happier.”

Coach Michelle Rochinski accepts the UIL Coach of the Year Award, alongside her familyMatthew Ogle (VYPE)

Tears began to well up in the now-retired Rochinski’s eyes as she discussed coaching her daughter through her career.

“Well, it’s been fun watching them all grow up, playing the game that they love. To be able to coach Kalee the last four years--I wouldn’t take anything back. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it, through the ups and downs. It hasn’t been easy for her, but I have to give her credit. She did a phenomenal job.”

Earlier in the postseason–after defeating Barbers Hill in the Regional Semis--Kalee Rochinski described that their effort throughout the year was “for the city.”

Senior Catcher Kalee RochinskiMatthew Ogle (VYPE)

She had one thing to say to the team’s mass of fans who drove to Austin to witness history being made.

“Thank you for the support throughout all four seasons in our high school career,” she said. “Thanks for all the energy you brought, and traveling with us wherever we played. Just thank you.”

To cap off her stunning career, Ava Brown summed up the Lions' heritage with perfection.

"I think we left a legacy and showed our county how awesome female sports are to watch--how awesome female athletes are," said Brown. "I hope that legacy continues across the county, and through all sports. For the girls to come, show them that you are fun to watch and people will come watch you when you put on a show. I hope that's something we can leave for the rest of high school softball."

Similar to their pre-game hype song–“Hair Up” from the movie Trolls –Lake Creek Softball’s legacy will go down as an all-time great.

Matthew Ogle (VYPE)