Sources: Celtics assistants among those targeted for Rockets staff

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gestures during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HOUSTON – With the NBA season winding down, the Houston Rockets have been hard at work assembling a staff for new head coach Ime Udoka’s first season.

The first hire has been made, a league source confirmed to KPRC 2, with Houston adding former Texas Longhorns legend and most recently, Brooklyn assistant coach, Royal Ivey to the staff.

Ivey has coached in the NBA, starting in 2016 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s also been a part of the staff with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Much of the staff hires will undoubtedly come from previous relationships, and Ivey worked with Udoka in Brooklyn.

Multiple league sources tell KPRC 2 that Udoka has targeted his former staff in Boston. Three names to watch are Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles and Garrett Jackson. KPRC 2 reported Houston’s interest in Sullivan in early May. Jackson was a player enhancement coach in Boston.

Former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego is another name to watch, potentially as a lead assistant, a league source told KPRC 2. Borrego has interest from Houston, Brooklyn, New Orleans and Dallas, per a league source. Borrego has four seasons of experience as a head coach, leading the Hornets from 2018-2022. He also led the Magic for 30 games as an interim coach in 2014-15. Borrego is well respected throughout the league and is also known for his tenure under Gregg Popovich with the Spurs.

As Udoka’s staff starts to take shape. there is one common thread - Portland, Oregon. Udoka went to Jefferson High in Portland. Ben Sullivan? Grew up in nearby Lake Oswego. Aaron Miles? Jefferson High School in Portland. The Boston Globe reported the Rockets may have interest in Celtics assistant Mike Moser, a player enhancement coach. Where’s Moser from? You guessed it, Grant High School in Portland, Oregon. What about Garrett Jackson? Westview High School, Portland, Oregon. Udoka’s biggest name assistant in Boston was Damon Stoudamire, now the head coach at Georgia Tech. Where’s “Mighty Mouse” Stoudamire from? Of course, also Portland.

Udoka’s staff in Boston had six assistants, four player enhancement coaches and one video coordinator. It’s assumed he would build his Houston staff similarly, giving 11 spots to fill.