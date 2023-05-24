Source: Texans work out veteran wide receiver Preston Williams

(Mark Lomoglio, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman (5) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out veteran wide receiver Preston Williams, according to a league source.

Williams, a big athletic downfield target at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, was previously with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

Williams, 26, who has interest from other NFL teams, had a strong workout for the Texans.

A former all-conference selection at Colorado State, Williams has caught 56 career passes for 787 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 115 return yards.

Williams made the Dolphins’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and caught 32 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns as the team’s leading receiver before he tore his anterior cruciate ligament. He caught 18 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns in his second NFL season.

He signed a contract extension with the Dolphins last year before being waived and joining the Panthers’ practice squad and was later signed to the active roster at the end of the season.

Williams was released by the Panthers last week.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.