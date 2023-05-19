Source: Texans signing Jacob Martin to one-year deal

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Jacob Martin #54 of the Houston Texans celebrates a fourth quarter fumble recovery with teammates against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Veteran outside linebacker Jacob Martin rejoined the Texans on a one-year contract Friday, according to a league source.

Martin visited the Texans one day after being released by the Denver Broncos

Martin was released by the Broncos, creating $3.8 million in salary-cap space.

Martin was due a $4.8 million base salary this fall.

Martin was acquired from the New York Jets for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for him and a fifth-round selection. He played in five games last season with one sack for the Broncos and had 1 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in eight games for the Jets.

He previously signed a three-year, $13.5 million free agent deal, with the Jets that included a $3.465 million signing bonus with $6 million total guaranteed.

Martin, 27, has 16 career sacks, including a career-high four sacks in 2021, his final season with the Texans, along with five tackles for a loss and a safety.

A former Seattle Seahawks sixth-round draft pick from Temple, Martin was acquired by the Texans in the Jadeveon Clowney trade..

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com