Texans signing tight end Jordan Murray

Tight end joins AFC South team

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Sports Contributor

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Hawaii and Missouri State tight end Jordan Murray, according to his agent, Sean Stellato.

Murray went undrafted.

A transfer to Hawaii, Murray (6-foot-5, 247 pounds) caught 26 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns at Missouri State two years ago.

He finished his Missouri State career with 99 catches for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He caught 10 passes for 70 yards last season for Hawaii.

