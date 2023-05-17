Texans signing tight end Jordan Murray

Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at NRG following first-round draft picks

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Hawaii and Missouri State tight end Jordan Murray, according to his agent, Sean Stellato.

Murray went undrafted.

A transfer to Hawaii, Murray (6-foot-5, 247 pounds) caught 26 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns at Missouri State two years ago.

He finished his Missouri State career with 99 catches for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He caught 10 passes for 70 yards last season for Hawaii.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.