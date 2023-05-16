74º

Texans promote Tom Hayden to director of scouting operations

Tom Hayden was previously college scouting coordinator

General manager Nick Caserio of the Houston Texans walks across the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Bob Levey, 2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans have promoted personnel department executive Tom Hayden to director of scouting operations.

Hayden was previously the Texans’ college scouting coordinator.

Hayden was hired in 2018 during the tenure of former coach Bill O’Brien and former general manager Brian Gaine, replacing former college scouting coordinator Matt Jansen.

A former University of Pennsylvania football player and Morgan Stanley intern, Hayden was a scouting assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles before being hired by the Texans. He played fullback in college.

