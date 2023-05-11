Source: Jacob Martin visits Texans, quarterback E.J. Perry released

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores a touchdown on a 27-yard run ahead of Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin (54) in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON – Former Texans outside linebacker Jacob Martin visited the team today one day after being released by the Denver Broncos, according to a league source.

Martin was released by the Broncos, creating $3.8 million in salary-cap space.

Martin was due a $4.8 million base salary this fall.

Martin was acquired from the New York Jets for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for him and a fifth-round selection. He played in five games last season with one sack.

He previously signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Jets that included a $3.465 million signing bonus with $6 million total guaranteed.

Martin, 27, has 16 career sacks, including a career-high four sacks in 2021, his final season with the Texans, along with five tackles for a loss and a safety.

A former Seattle Seahawks sixth-round draft pick from Temple, Martin was acquired by the Texans in the Jadeveon Clowney trade.

The Texans released quarterback E.J. Perry after acquiring him off waivers earlier this offseason from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perry is a former Brown University and Boston College quarterback who’s the nephew of former Texans receivers coach John Perry, who’s coaching at Lamar University.

He played for his uncle, James Perry, at Brown, and was an All-Ivy League selection after transferring from Boston College, passing for 2,948 yards and 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He also played basketball for Brown. He was named the Ivy League’s top offensive player in 2021 as he passed for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and rushed for 402 yards nad seven scores.

He played in the East-West Shrine all-star game and went undrafted. He was named the offensive MVP for the East-West game, completing 13 of 18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two two-point conversions.

He agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles before eventually signing with the Jaguars and was released and then re-signed. He was signed to a reserve-future deal by Jacksonville on Jan. 23 before being waived.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com